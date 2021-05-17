Martinez announces squad for Euro 2020

The tournament gets under way on 11 June with the Belgian national team playing its first group stage match against Russia in Russia on 12 June.

Notable by their absence are Koen Casteels and Marouane Fellaini. The decision not to select the Wolfburg keeper is a medical one. Once the Budesliga season draws to a close Casteels is to undergo an operation.

Meanwhile Roberto Martinez says that his decision not to select Fellaini has come due to the length of time that has elapsed since he last played for the national team. “We will never forget what he has done for the national team, but he hasn’t been with us for the past 3 years. This is too long. We should give other players a chance”.

Nacer Chadli is one name on the provisional squad list that might come as a surprise to some. However, the national team coach has no doubts at all about the contribution that Chadli can make.

"He can play as either a left or right wing back and he has experience of big tournaments. He is an added value for the group”.

"He was still having difficulties in March, but now he is completely fit, and he now has a bigger role in his club in Turkey”.

Axel Witsel has also been called up. "We expect nothing from Witsel. This is a reward for his hard work for the national team and the great efforts he has made to get fit again. We will give him as much time as necessary. I won’t make a definite decision until 11 June”, the National team coach said.