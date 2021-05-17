Number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs falls to 616

During the week from 10 to 16 May an average of 138 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day, a fall of 15% on the average for the previous week. The 7-day average for hospitalisations has been falling for almost 3 weeks. On Sunday 16 May the country’s hospitals reported 105 new admissions, down 63 on Saturday’s figures. 93 patients (down 149 on Saturday’s figures) were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 1,803 (-8), a fall of 17% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 616 (-7) are on intensive care wards, of whom 386 (-7) are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs is down 12% on a week ago.

During the week from 7 to 13 May an average of 26 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 28% down on the average daily death toll for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March of last year 24,709 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 7 to 13 May an average of 2,267 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 25% on the average for the previous week. However, the figures now include 13 May that was a public holiday. Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 1,031,923 positive coronavirus test results in Belgium.

During the week from 7 to 13 May an average of 46,500 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 8% down on the average for the previous week.

Of those tested 6% tested positive for coronavirus. Although this is down 0.6 percentage points on the previous week, it is still 1 percentage point over the 5% threshold above which the WHO deems an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.88. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 88 others.

On Saturday 15 May (the most recent date for which figures are available) 3,889,089 people had already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 42.3% of the adult population. Of these 1,345,138 are fully vaccinated.