Sofie Muylle murder trial opens in Bruges

Now after a four-year investigation the trial of the man suspected of Sofie Muylle’s murder has got under way. During the coming days the 4 men and 8 women that make up the jury at the Court of Assis in Bruges will weigh up the evidence against Alexandru Caliniuc. The Romanian suspect maintains his innocence and is pleading not guilty to the charges laid before him.

Sofie Muylle was just 27 years old when on 22 January 2017 her body was found under wooden terracing on Knokke seafront. Prior to her death she had been raped and tortured.

Those involved in the investigation and Sofie Muylle’s family and friends hope that the trial will provide answers to the questions surrounding her death that are still unresolved.