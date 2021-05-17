Two more “La Boum” suspects identified

On 1 April thousands of young people gathered in Ter Kamerenbos. They had descended on the park in response to an invitation to a (fake) festival that had been circulated on Facebook as an April Fools’ joke. Violence flared as police tried to clear the park. Mounted police officers and water cannon were used during the police operation. More than 25 police offices, 7 police horses and 8 participants in “La Boum” were injured. 4 young people were detained on suspicion of violence against police officers. One has already appeared in court and risks a sentence of 200 hours community service once sentence is passed next month.

The police distributed photographs of four other young people they said had either injured police officers or had damaged police vehicles. Two of these were male, the other two female.

Now the Brussels Judicial Authorities have told VRT News that some of these have been identified. The Federal Police website that displays the images of all the people that are being sought has also been modified. Now the photographs of just two “La Boum” suspects are featured.