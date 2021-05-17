Two more “La Boum” suspects identified
Two young people have been identified in the ongoing investigation into the violence that flared in the aftermath of “La Boum”, a fake festival in Brussels’ Ter Kamerenbos that was supposedly an April Fools’ joke. Photographs of the two suspects had been distributed by police in the form of an enquiry notice as part of their quest to trace those suspected of involvement in the disturbances on the evening of Thursday 1 April. The news that the two suspects have been identified comes from the Brussels Judicial Authorities.
On 1 April thousands of young people gathered in Ter Kamerenbos. They had descended on the park in response to an invitation to a (fake) festival that had been circulated on Facebook as an April Fools’ joke. Violence flared as police tried to clear the park. Mounted police officers and water cannon were used during the police operation. More than 25 police offices, 7 police horses and 8 participants in “La Boum” were injured. 4 young people were detained on suspicion of violence against police officers. One has already appeared in court and risks a sentence of 200 hours community service once sentence is passed next month.
The police distributed photographs of four other young people they said had either injured police officers or had damaged police vehicles. Two of these were male, the other two female.
Now the Brussels Judicial Authorities have told VRT News that some of these have been identified. The Federal Police website that displays the images of all the people that are being sought has also been modified. Now the photographs of just two “La Boum” suspects are featured.