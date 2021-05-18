Coronavirus figures continue to fall sharply

During the week from 11 to 17 May an average of 133 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, a fall of 17% on the previous week.

On Monday 17 May the country’s hospitals reported 98 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 45 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in our country’s hospitals to 1,857, a fall of 17% on a week ago. Of these 610 (-6) are on intensive care wards. 377 (-9) ICU patients are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is 14% down on what it was a week ago.

During the week from 8 to 14 May an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 28% lower than the average for the previous week. Up until now 24,723 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 8 to 14 May an average of 2,153 people tested positive for coronavirus each day, a fall of 28% on the previous week. During the same period an average of 43,100 people were tested for coronavirus each day, a fall of 16% on the previous week.

Of those tested 5.9% test positive for the virus, a fall of 0.6 percentage points on a week ago. Any positivity rate above 5% is considered “to be giving cause for concern” by the WHO.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 0.87. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 87 others.

On Sunday 16 May (the latest date for which figures are available) 3,901,240 people in Belgium had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 42.5% of the adult population. Of those 1,370,676 are fully immunised.