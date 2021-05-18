Teenager beaten in homophobic incident on the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia

The rainbow flag, a symbol used by the campaign for LGBTQI+ rights, was displayed in Oudenaarde as it was in other towns and municipalities across the country on Monday to mark the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The police have been able to identify and apprehend two suspects. The images that appeared on social media were shot in the Fortstraat in Oudenaarde, not far from the GO! Atheneum school.

The two suspects are filmed first hurling abuse at their victim before punching him in the head and then kicking him in the stomach. One of the assailants is then seen to throw a rainbow flag into the river. The police apprehended and detained two suspects. They will appear before an Examining Magistrate.