All corona parameters improving; number of IC patients below 600

128 new corona patients were being hospitalised on average in the week from 12 to 18 May. This number is 18 percent down on the week. Yesterday, 131 patients were taken to hospital, while 224 were discharged, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 1,756.

The number of patients needing intensive care dropped to 596 (-14) but 375 of them (-2) are on ventilators. The number of IC patients nursing corona has to go below 500 by 9 June to allow further relaxations. The average number of corona fatalities has dropped to 23.

Each day, 2,100 new cases were reported (-31 percent on the week) but the number of tests also went down during the long weekend. The R-value or reproduction figure is now at 0.86, which means the epidemic is shrinking. Meanwhile, almost 4 million of the 11 million Belgians have been vaccinated so far (or have at least received one jab); this equals 43.3 percent of the adult population.