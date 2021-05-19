Belgium through to Eurovision song contest final

It was a nail-biting evening for the Belgians, as they were only called as number 9 when the result was being announced. It's Flanders which is representing Belgium this year, as the French- and Dutch-language communities are taking turns for each edition.

'The wrong place' is about a one-night stand with a bad ending. The act was sober, which was in stark contrast with most other performances and this may have been to the benefit of the Belgians. The experienced Geike Arnaert had a confident act and never lost eye contact with the camera.

Also qualifying yesterday were Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden and the Ukraine.

Watch the Belgian performance here: