Garden parties for up to 50 people allowed: Flemish PM Jan Jambon criticised from various sides

First, Jan Jambon said that garden parties with more than 10 people would only be possible if you hire a professional catering team. The caterer would not only supply the food - the team would also make sure corona restrictions are being respected e.g. concerning social distancing and the use of the toilet.

However, a couple of days later Jan Jambon said that it will be possible without the presence of a caterer. These are not amused now, arguing they will lose a lot of clients.