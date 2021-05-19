Garden parties for up to 50 people allowed: Flemish PM Jan Jambon criticised from various sides
Private garden parties for up to 50 people will be allowed without a caterer after all, the Flemish premier Jan Jambon has announced. The measure will apply as from 9 June, if the corona statistics allow the relaxation - but it looks as if this will be the case. Mr Jambon has been criticised for this announcement, for various reasons.
First, Jan Jambon said that garden parties with more than 10 people would only be possible if you hire a professional catering team. The caterer would not only supply the food - the team would also make sure corona restrictions are being respected e.g. concerning social distancing and the use of the toilet.
However, a couple of days later Jan Jambon said that it will be possible without the presence of a caterer. These are not amused now, arguing they will lose a lot of clients.
We could blow it all in the short term
Infectiologist Erika Vlieghe of Antwerp university (UAntwerpen) says that this relaxation comes too fast. "We are ahead of the virus now, but we risk losing this bonus. (...) I don't know how big your garden is, but mine certainly isn't big enough to welcome dozens of people. If we don't act in a safe way, we can blow it all in the short term."
But Mr Jambon was also targeted by fellow politicians, both from the Flemish coalition and from the opposition. He was speaking twice in a TV studio, and making different statements is very confusing. "Is this the way to inform people", Joachim Coens said as president of the christian democrats. Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau said that Jan Jambon was speaking too early as the legal framework is still being prepared. Green president Meyrem Almaci called Jan Jambon's communication "painful and amateurish".
