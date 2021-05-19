Manhunt for possibly dangerous armed soldier continues in Limburg, search warrant issued

The man uttered threats in the past and may have concrete plans for a (terrorist) attack. He had problems with the approach of the corona crisis by the government and by virologists, among others things, and is quoted as saying 'I can't live in a world dominated by virologists' in press reports. The 46-year-old targeted the renowned Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst among others. Mr Van Ranst received special police protection and was moved to a safe place together with his family.

The search started when the man didn't come home after his shift at the military forces. Yesterday evening, his car was found at the edge of the Dilserbos near Dilsen-Stokkem.

Several heavy guns were discovered in the car, including rocket launchers. This is a relief for investigators: it means the man at least didn't take these with him, but he is still armed. The terror alert level for the suspect himself has been lifted to 4 (the highest) by OCAD, but the general terrorist alert level for Belgium remains at 2 on the scale of 4.