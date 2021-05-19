More details emerge on COVID certificate for travel within the EU as talks continue

Individual countries still have to re-embrace tourists first. France has announced that it will open its borders on 9 June.

Spain has confirmed that it will be ready in June to accept COVID travel certificates. For the moment, most of the European map is still coloured red, except for large parts of the north (Norway, Finland) and Portugal, which is already receiving scores of British tourists. Some Greek islands had coloured orange in recent days, but turned red again.

Travel outside Europe will depend on individual countries, but a vaccination passport is bound to play a role there as well.