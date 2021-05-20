Brussels mobile teams try to convince people to take a jab on the spot
The first 'mobile corona teams' are going out on the streets in Brussels today to get people vaccinated on the spot. The Brussels authorities are working with mobile teams to reach people who normally wouldn't get vaccinated. They are hoping to reach about 5,000 people in the coming months.
The teams are roaming the market place in Sint-Joost-ten-Node and Molenbeek today. They stop people asking them about their vaccination, bearing in mind that some categories in society are difficult to reach by the local authorities because of a different cultural background, the digital gap or language barriers.
If they notice that the person in question may be hard to reach via e-mail of telephone, they try to convince them to take a corona vaccination on the spot. The initiative is a success, it was reported this afternoon. The 120 doses in Sint-Joost had been taken before noon.
"We have chosen the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this matter because it only requires one jab", Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspection explains. "It is expected that 1 in 2 people would be willing to be vaccinated."
Sint-Joost is one of the Belgian municipalities with the lowest vaccination rate among the 65+ age category so far: only 68 percent of the people above 65 have been reached there so far.