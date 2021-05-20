Brussels mobile teams try to convince people to take a jab on the spot

The teams are roaming the market place in Sint-Joost-ten-Node and Molenbeek today. They stop people asking them about their vaccination, bearing in mind that some categories in society are difficult to reach by the local authorities because of a different cultural background, the digital gap or language barriers.

If they notice that the person in question may be hard to reach via e-mail of telephone, they try to convince them to take a corona vaccination on the spot. The initiative is a success, it was reported this afternoon. The 120 doses in Sint-Joost had been taken before noon.

"We have chosen the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this matter because it only requires one jab", Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspection explains. "It is expected that 1 in 2 people would be willing to be vaccinated."

Sint-Joost is one of the Belgian municipalities with the lowest vaccination rate among the 65+ age category so far: only 68 percent of the people above 65 have been reached there so far.

