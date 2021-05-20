Fears of a 'school shooting' in Menin: school closed
An unknown person threatened on social media to hold a 'school shooting' in the VTI in Menin (West Flanders). Though it is not sure whether the threat is real, police are taking it serious. After talks between the school, the police and the mayor, it was decided to close the VTI for today as a precaution.
Yesterday evening, a disguised youngster posted a threat on Snapchat and Instagram which included one picture and two videos. The presumed teenager writes that 'it will be a big day in my school tomorrow' and 'I will shoot everybody in my school'. The school principal receives a death threat and a machine gun can be seen, though it is unclear whether it is a real one.
Though it is still being investigated how big the threat actually is, the school has been closed today as a precaution. Police will monitor the situation and the school surroundings as long as the issue hasn't been solved. Menen police are asking people not to panic as it is unclear how serious the threat actually is.