Fears of a 'school shooting' in Menin: school closed

Yesterday evening, a disguised youngster posted a threat on Snapchat and Instagram which included one picture and two videos. The presumed teenager writes that 'it will be a big day in my school tomorrow' and 'I will shoot everybody in my school'. The school principal receives a death threat and a machine gun can be seen, though it is unclear whether it is a real one.

Though it is still being investigated how big the threat actually is, the school has been closed today as a precaution. Police will monitor the situation and the school surroundings as long as the issue hasn't been solved. Menen police are asking people not to panic as it is unclear how serious the threat actually is.