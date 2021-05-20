KAA Gent and KV Mechelen to battle it out for final European ticket
In football, KV Mechelen and KAA Gent have taken the lead in the Europe play-offs, the former play-off 2, with just one day of play to go. One of both will clinch the final European ticket for the Conference League as they clash next Saturday evening in Mechelen.
AA Gent will have to win to grab the final European ticket, while a draw (or a win) will be enough for 'Malinwa'. KV Mechelen drew 2-all at revelations KV Oostende yesterday after trailing 2-0 at half-time. AA Gent beat Standard 2-0 after an early and a late goal.
The four other European tickets for next season go to the four teams playing in the Champions play-offs, i.e. defending champions Club Brugge, Cup winners KRC Genk, Antwerp FC and Anderlecht.
Tonight, Club Brugge can secure a new league title if they secure at least one point at Anderlecht, or if challengers Racing Genk fail to beat Antwerp. Genk will play in the early evening, while FC Bruges only play at 9 p.m.