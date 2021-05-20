KAA Gent and KV Mechelen to battle it out for final European ticket

AA Gent will have to win to grab the final European ticket, while a draw (or a win) will be enough for 'Malinwa'. KV Mechelen drew 2-all at revelations KV Oostende yesterday after trailing 2-0 at half-time. AA Gent beat Standard 2-0 after an early and a late goal.

The four other European tickets for next season go to the four teams playing in the Champions play-offs, i.e. defending champions Club Brugge, Cup winners KRC Genk, Antwerp FC and Anderlecht.

Tonight, Club Brugge can secure a new league title if they secure at least one point at Anderlecht, or if challengers Racing Genk fail to beat Antwerp. Genk will play in the early evening, while FC Bruges only play at 9 p.m.