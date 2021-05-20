Massive manhunt in natural park: man on the run has a past record in the army that triggers (major) concerns

Despite the massive search operation yesterday afternoon, in the evening and during the night, Jürgen Conings could not be found yet. As an experienced member of the military, he has inside information about how a search operation works - and thus about how to hide.

A thorough sweeping of the natural park is being staged today. It's a big task: the park covers about 120,000 hectares. But it's clear that the authorities are bending over backwards to catch the man as soon as possible.

Today's operation is being labelled as 'unprecedented' by some as it involves 250 members of the police force and 150 of the army. Belgium asked the help of Dutch and German security forces for the operation.