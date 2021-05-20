Only 2 in 3 youngsters want to get a corona vaccination; concerns about economic recovery

Flanders boasts a high vaccination rate for the 65+ age category (93 percent) but this age group was the easiest to be convinced, experts warn. They say that the younger people become, the harder it will get to reach the 70 percent threshold for the herd immunity. The poll confirms this: just below 70 percent of the youngsters aged between 18 and 25 want to get a corona jab.

Other factors are playing a role as well, such as political preferences. Far-right Vlaams Belang voters and green voters have the lowest score, while the socialist electorate are most eager to get a vaccination.