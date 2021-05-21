500 fans to be allowed into stadium to watch Club Brugge’s last game of the season

The Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw is not amused after the celebration of Club Brugge’s 17th league title saw players and fans flout coronavirus restrictions. Mr De fauw told VRT Sport that he wants cast iron guarantees that the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be respected both inside and around the Jan Breydel stadium before, during and after Sunday evening’s match.

Mr De fauw added that an number of people were issued with 250 euro fines for breaches of the coronavirus restrictions on Thursday evening. CCTV footage of the celebrations is being analysed and once identified more Club Brugge fans can expect to be issued with a fine.

Mr De fauw is also displeased that the Club Brugge team bus made a detour to pass by the stadium where the players were greeted by (and some mingled with) fans. The bus was supposed to have gone straight from Anderlecht where Thursday evening’s game was played to Club Brugge’s training ground outside the city.