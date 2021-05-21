500 fans to be allowed into stadium to watch Club Brugge’s last game of the season
For the first time since mid-October fans will be allowed back into a Belgian football ground on Sunday evening. 500 supporters will be allowed into the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges to watch this season’s League Champions Club Brugge take on the team that will finish second in the league this season KRC Genk.
The match is a test event and 500 fans will be allowed into the stadium. As the stadium has a capacity of over 29,000, social distancing shouldn’t be too much of an issue. The news that (a very limited number) of fans will be allowed to cheer on the champions inside the stadium was confirmed by the Flemish Sport Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) and the Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat). The green light for the match to become a test event was given by Ms Verlinden and the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist).
Mayor of Bruges angry at Thursday’s nights celebrations.
The Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw is not amused after the celebration of Club Brugge’s 17th league title saw players and fans flout coronavirus restrictions. Mr De fauw told VRT Sport that he wants cast iron guarantees that the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be respected both inside and around the Jan Breydel stadium before, during and after Sunday evening’s match.
Mr De fauw added that an number of people were issued with 250 euro fines for breaches of the coronavirus restrictions on Thursday evening. CCTV footage of the celebrations is being analysed and once identified more Club Brugge fans can expect to be issued with a fine.
Mr De fauw is also displeased that the Club Brugge team bus made a detour to pass by the stadium where the players were greeted by (and some mingled with) fans. The bus was supposed to have gone straight from Anderlecht where Thursday evening’s game was played to Club Brugge’s training ground outside the city.