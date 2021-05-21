Club Brugge are Belgian Champions with one match still to go

Sunday’s other match between Royal Antwerp FC and RSC Anderlecht will decide which of them finishes third.

The match between RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge was exciting to say the least. After Genk’s victory earlier in the evening Club knew that they had to take a point against their bitter rivals. Anderlecht have been on form in since the start of the play-off and with the third place still at stake weren’t going to give up without a fight.

The first half saw Hans Vanaken put Club Brugge a goal up on 13 minutes. However, a penalty goal by Anderlecht’s Nmecha in the second minute of injury time saw the half end 1-1.

In the second half Hans Vanaken put Club Brugge 1-2 up on 54 minutes with Noa Lang extending the visitors’ lead 3 minutes later. However, Anderlecht still had plenty of fighting spirit and Nmecha made it 2-3 on 65 minutes and Jacob Brunn Larson’s goal in the 4th minute of stoppage time made for a nail-biting finish.

With one game to go Club Brugge have 44 points and are first. KRC Genk have 41 points and are second. RSC Anderlecht are third with 33 points and Royal Antwerp FC are fourth with 32 points.