Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 14 to 20 May the country’s hospitals reported an average of 124 hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients per day. This is down 20% on the figures for the previous week. On Thursday 20 May the hospitals reported 121 hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients. 167 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 1,642, a fall of 14% on a week ago. Of these 562 patients are in ICUs, a fall of 27 on Wednesday’s figures. 361 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 11 to 17 May an average of 20 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 43% of the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 24,794 people with the virus have died here.

During the week from 11 to 17 May an average of 2,118 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day, a fall of 26% on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 1,041,706 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

During the week from 11 to 17 May an average of 41,100 coronavirus tests were caried out each day, down 21% on the previous week. Of those tested 5.7% tested positive for the virus. Although this is down 0.7 percentage points on the previous week it is still above the WHO’s 5% threshold above which it considers that an epidemic is “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.88. This means that every 100 people infected with the virus infect a further 88 others.