Over 300 cases of corona certificate fraud at Brussels Airport so far: fines start at 750 euros

International travel is possible again since 19 April. In the first week 58 people were found using forged travel documents i.e. the extra documents they need in times of corona. This can be a false statement about a negative COVID test necessary for travel, or a falsified PLF (the Passenger Locator Form in which you have to supply more details about where you been to and how long when you return to Belgium from abroad) to escape self-isolation or a PCR test upon arrival.

The judicial authorities are propising offenders a fine of 750 euros as an amicable agreement. Those failing to pay, will have to appear in court. They risk 5 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 2,000 euros.

"If airport staff suspect somebody is using false corona documents, they can call the airport police on the spot. The police can quickly find out whether fraud has been committed. If this turns out to be the case, police will seize the certificate, write a ticket and forbid the person involved to travel", Ine Wymeersch of the Halle-Vilvoorde judiciary explains.