Body of missing 21-year-old student from Ieper found in Swiss Alps

Sarah went missing early on Tuesday. She left a chalet near Zermatt in the Swiss Alps, where she was staying with friends. All her personal belongings such as her wallet, telephone and backpack were left behind in the chalet. Swiss police started a search on Tuesday. Sarah's brother and other family members travelled to the place to help out.

The student's body was reportedly found in a small river near the place where she was staying. It is still unclear what may have happened.