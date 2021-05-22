Covid figures improving, 540 patients in intensive care units

There are 540 patients left in intensive care units in Belgian hospitals (-22) now. 354 of them (-7) are on ventilators.

An average of 127 new patients per day had to be taken to hospital over the past week. This figure is 12 percent down on the week, but is slightly up on yesterday.

The reproduction figure (R-value) stands at 0.93. This means that the epidemic is still shrinking in Belgium, as 100 corona patients will pass on the disease to 93 others. However, yesterday's R-figure was only 0.88. The virus keeps on circulating and the more contagious Indian variant is gaining ground, experts warn.

The number of fatalities remains at 20 per day. The total number of Covid deaths in Belgium has reached 24,809 now.

As to the vaccinations, last Thursday 45.8 percent of the adult population in Belgium had received a first jab. Over 1 in 3 of those vaccinated people has already received a second dose.