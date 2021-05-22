Far-right Vlaams Belang remains the biggest party in Flanders

Vlaams Belang would just fall short of 25 percent of the votes, the poll suggests. The N-VA of Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever takes second place with 21.5 percent. All the other parties are far behind: the Flemish socialists (Vooruit), the liberals of Open VLD, the greens (Groen) and the christian democrats of CD&V all have to be content with between 10 and 12 percent of the votes. The far-left PVDA fetches some 8 percent.

While Vlaams Belang does not grow any longer (at least not if we compare to last year's poll) it's still doing a lot better than the election result of 2019. President Tom Van Grieken hopes to remain the biggest player until the next elections in 2024. Together with the N-VA, he would get over 46 percent of the votes, but due the electoral system both would have a majority in Flemish Parliament together. Last time, they just fell short of a Flemish right to far-right majority.

This resulted in Vlaams Belang being ousted from the new coalition, as other parties do not want to cooperate with them because of the far-right background.