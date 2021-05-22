Search for army terror suspect in national park abandoned; several elements of concern remain

A manhunt started last Tuesday, but four and a half days of searches proved fruitless so far. This is despite the Belgian armed forces and police getting help from foreign units.

Investigators are keeping all options open, they say, including the possibility that Conings is enjoying support from other people or that he may no longer be alive.

The federal judicial authorities are not keen to release a lot of information, but house searches were staged at 10 different places last night and this morning. These included Conings' home in Dilsen-Stokkem and places linked to friends with far-right ideas. This afternoon, the news came that the manhunt in the 'Hoge Kempen' national park has been stopped for the time being. All the efforts have proved fruitless so far.