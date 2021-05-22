"We are in a shitshow, that's for sure": army's number 2 condemns support for terror suspect Conings

Marc Thys also addresses his own men: "Don't let yourself get carried away by your frustration (...) For those making the comparison with Rambo or Robin Hood: this is not a movie! I understood both movies differently and can't imagine which part of a hero he could play anyway. So don't be a follower, but think about our values and make them become real."

"We are in a shitshow, that's for sure. But giving the wrong support will not improve the situation. For those thinking that racism and death threats do have a place in the army: sorry, you are wrong! Completely wrong!"

Earlier, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden had also condemned the support for Conings on social media: "Those making a hero of Conings, are wrong."

A demonstration in Maasmechelen to support the terror suspect attracted some 200 people.