Bunker Day in Belgium: war heritage to be visited in 20 places
Belgium is staging a Bunker Day today, putting the spotlights on bunkers and other war heritage from the First or Second World War or the Cold War. 20 bunkers are open to the public today in various places, mostly in West Flanders.
In most places, you can't go inside due to corona restrictions, but it is still worth to come and catch a glimpse of the heritage, which is not just about concrte buildings. It also includes items like binoculars with which the Germans were scanning the North Sea to check whether Allied Forces were coming.
Sarah Goderis, the coordinator of the Belgian Bunker Day, underlines that the bunkers are often situated in nice natural landscapes which makes it double worth to come.