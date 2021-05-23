Do Flemings want more powers for Flanders or just the contrary?
Should Flanders have more powers than is now the case, or should it maybe strive for independence? 'De Stemming', the poll conducted on behalf of the VRT and De Standaard, asked respondents what they think about the powers for the Flemish Region: "33 percent actually wants a return to the past, with more powers for the federal state."
Over the past years, parties wanting more powers for the Flemish level have been gaining momentum: the Flemish nationalists of N-VA and far-right Vlaams Belang almost had a majority in the last Flemish elections and could have a majority of the seats in the 2024 elections.
There are as many as 7 health ministers in Belgium now (1 for the federal level, 1 for each of the 3 regions and 1 for each of the 3 language communities) and this is something many people don't understand. This could be a reason to get rid of the present structure, but which way to go then: back to the federal level, or more towards the Flemish level?
Could Flanders be heading the same way as Scotland? The poll suggests that the general support may not be wide enough
So, could Flanders heading the same direction as Scotland, where a new referendum on Scottish independence may be on the cards? According to 'De Stemming' - the large-scale poll conducted by the universities of Antwerp and Brussels (UAntwerpen and the VUB) on behalf of the VRT news desk and De Standaard - this is not really the case.
As many as 33 percent of the 2,000 Flemish respondents actually say they want to give all the powers back to the federal state. Only 12 percent wants all powers to be transferred to the Flemish level, the chart below shows. In general, there are more people leaning towards the federal level, with 63 percent of the respondents giving a score of 6 or more.
How to read the chart? The Flemish respondents were asked on which level things should be decided. The more they supported the federal level, the more points they had to give. The more they supported the Flemish level, the less points they had to give. A score of 10 would mean a strong federal vote, a score of 0 thumbs up for Flanders.