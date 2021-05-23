Do Flemings want more powers for Flanders or just the contrary?

So, could Flanders heading the same direction as Scotland, where a new referendum on Scottish independence may be on the cards? According to 'De Stemming' - the large-scale poll conducted by the universities of Antwerp and Brussels (UAntwerpen and the VUB) on behalf of the VRT news desk and De Standaard - this is not really the case.

As many as 33 percent of the 2,000 Flemish respondents actually say they want to give all the powers back to the federal state. Only 12 percent wants all powers to be transferred to the Flemish level, the chart below shows. In general, there are more people leaning towards the federal level, with 63 percent of the respondents giving a score of 6 or more.

How to read the chart? The Flemish respondents were asked on which level things should be decided. The more they supported the federal level, the more points they had to give. The more they supported the Flemish level, the less points they had to give. A score of 10 would mean a strong federal vote, a score of 0 thumbs up for Flanders.