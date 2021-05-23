Number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals reaches seven-month low

Last week, 127 corona patients had to be taken to hospital each day on average. This rolling average is 17 percent down on the week. Yesterday, hospitals reported 122 hospitalisations, while 193 patients were discharged. The total number of corona patients has dipped below 1,500 for the first time since 12 October, reaching 1,494.

Meanwhile, 544 patients nursing Covid-19 remain in intensive care wardens (+4) with 344 (-10) being on ventilators. On 20 February, before the start of the third wave, there were 315 patients in IC.

"The pressure on our hospitals is easing", says Eva Van Braeckel of the Ghent university hospital UZ Gent. "We see days without new patients, but we recently also had five new patients in just one day here in Ghent. So we are not yet where we should be."



Each day still sees 21 fatalities as a result of Covid-19, but the vaccination campaign keeps moving ahead at full force. 46.5 percent of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one jab so far.