Antwerp snatch 3rd place from Anderlecht

The Belgian football season has come to a close. Just one question had to be answered: who would take third place? Antwerp had to win as they were one point behind Anderlecht, for whom a draw would do to hold on to third place.

But things went wrong for the Brussels club early in the match when defender Matt Miazga was sent off. He was shown the red card after trying to stop Antwerp striker Didier Lamkel Zé who had escaped towards the goal. Antwerp gained ground and scored in the second half with a Lamkel Zé header.