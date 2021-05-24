Visit Brussels as it was in 1908: horse-drawn carriages and people in nice suits (video) 

The movie shows several well-known locations in Brussels: the former North Station at Rogier (it was situated more towards the city centre at that time), the central avenues, the Beurs, the Brouckère square, the Court House (Justitiepaleis) and the eastern edge of the Wetstraat looking towards the Jubelpark with its landmark Triumphal Arch.

If it wasn't for the arch, it would have been hard to realise we are in the present Wetstraat, since the area has changed completely with the construction of the Berlaymont building and other European office blocks.

Watch the movies below, the original version is followed by the new one.