Brussels North station evacuated after tip about fugitive soldier

Yesterday, the federal public prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw read out a statement, calling on Conings to contact somebody that he trusts. "Until now, there have been no victims and no violence has been used. This is a very good thing. We ask the people to keep a serene attitude in order to have a good ending."

"We ask Jürgen Conings to get in touch with somebody he trusts", Van Leeuw told the commercial and public broadcaster VTM and VRT in a live statement in their 7 o'clock news bulletins.

Experts think that this means detectives still have no clue of Conings' whereabouts, but he may have access to the media. However, not a single option is being ruled out.

Watch the statement made by Frédéric Van Leeuw here: