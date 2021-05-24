Club Brugge fans flout corona rules in champions' party: "Better this than a new La Boum"

Yesterday evening saw the last day of play in the Belgian top flight this season. The new champions Club Brugge played a home game against KRC Genk. A big crowd was waiting for the players after the game, just north of the Jan Breydel stadium in the Bruges municipality of Sint-Andries. When the players and staff appeared on stage, the party exploded.

The mass gathering and the fact that many were not wearing a mouth mask were going against every corona rule. The club had insisted to stage at least a small event, to avoid that fans would start a major party of their own - and maybe organise various events on their own in different locations. The local authorities and the police eventually agreed to a modest champions' celebration.