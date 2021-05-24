Corona figures edging lower; 118 corona patients hospitalised each day

Last week, 118 corona patients had to be transferred to hospital each day on average, a 14 percent drop on the week. Yesterday, hospitals reported 87 hospitalisations but weekend figures are always more moderate.

As only 70 patients were allowed to leave hospital, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals still lingers around 1,500. 542 of them are in intensive care units, 331 are on ventilators. Each day, 20 patients are dying as a result of a corona infection.

Between 14 and 20 May 2,410 new cases were reported each day. The reproduction figure stands at 0.90.

Meanwhile, the vaccination scheme continues, with over 47 percent of the adult population having received at least a first jab now.