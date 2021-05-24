PM lashes out against Belarus after "political hijacking" of a plane: "This is unacceptable"

The commercial flight was operated by Ryanair and had more than 120 passengers on board. It was flying from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania but was diverted to the Belarussian capital of Minsk yesterday when Belarus scrambled a fighter and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to arrest a dissident journalist.

The news caused outrage at NATO, the United States and the European Union. The Belgian PM De Croo (Flemish liberal) made a clear statement today: "This is unacceptable. This is a political hijacking of a plane full of European citizens. It's a flight between two European capitals that was forced to land to carry out an illegal political arrest."