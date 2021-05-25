“Charging station for every 100 inhabitants”

The goal means an increase of 66,000 charging stations. Under the plan it’s above all local authorities that are supposed to deliver in public and private spaces including business sites and shops.

Flemish home minister Bart Somers (liberal): “The local authorities may set out local charging stations for people with electric cars. Stores can be spoken to with a view to opening up their carparks when they are closed. Drivers who leave a charging station quickly after they have charged their vehicle could receive a bonus. In specific cases the charging cable could be allowed to cross the pavement".

Flemish towns and municipalities support the plan, but have doubts about its feasibility and affordability. They are not enthusiastic about cables on the public footpath.