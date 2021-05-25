Greater clarity on travel only expected by 4 June
Belgium has decided to postpone the planned meeting of the consultative committee that has the final say on all corona measures until 4 June. The governments first want to receive greater clarity from the EU authorities on how international travel can proceed.
The consultative committee groups Belgium’s various governments and was supposed to meet this Friday, but the feeling is too much uncertainty will still exist with regard to how the EU will organise international travel over the coming months.
Recommendations from the EU are only expected later this week and any recommendations need to be translated into Belgian law before they can be introduced.