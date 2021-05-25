Hospitalisations fall for 4 weeks now

In the week to 24 May on average 115 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 13% on the week. The number of hospitalisations has been falling for four weeks now.

On Monday 76 (-12 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 38 (-35) were discharged.

1,533 patients (+30 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 17% on the week. 542 (+0) are in intensive care. 329 (-2) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 21 May on average 19 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 24% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 May, 2,382 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 10% on the week, but the rise is being connected to the comparison with the week with the Ascension holiday when fewer people got tested.

On average 49,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 May. The figure is up 10% on the week. 5.5% of tests came back positive.

By 23 May 4,357,794 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 47.3% of adults. 1,684,642 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.90. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 90 others and the epidemic is shrinking.