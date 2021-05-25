Operation Churchyard hopes to identify Misper remains
Belgian police’s Missing Persons’ Unit usually hits the headlines in searches for people who have just gone missing, but at the moment the outfit is busy trying to solve old misper cases.
At a cemetery in Bruges (West Flanders) today you could see how officers collect DNA in a bid to bring closure to the parents of some missing children. In the course of Operation Churchyard the DNA of 250 people, who were buried quite a while ago, is being collected. The identity of all 250 is a mystery but by comparing their DNA with that on the missing persons’ databank officers hope to solve as many cold cases as possible.