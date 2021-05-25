Two buses gutted by fire in the dead of night

It was around 3AM on Sunday night that the Brussels fire service was alerted to the fire that had engulfed the two vehicles. Fire-fighters attended the scene with two pumps and a tanker, but didn’t manage to stop the blaze from gutting the two buses including one double-decker. A third bus suffered minor heat damage.

Brussels police are relying on CCTV footage to take their investigation forward and identify the cause of the blaze. An investigation should establish whether arson is involved.