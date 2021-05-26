66 found guilty of Free Fights
A court in Antwerp has convicted sixty-six soccer enthusiasts for participating and organising Free Fights. Most of those convicted belong to Antwerp’s following. Free fights are organised fights between the following of different football clubs. The duration of the fight and the number of participants is agreed between the two fan groups beforehand.
Free fights are usually staged in remote locations e.g. deserted woodland. The judge ruled that Free fights cannot be tolerated as they form a danger to public order. Many of the defendants received community sentences. The photographer, who made the accompanying photos, received an eighteen-month suspended sentence.