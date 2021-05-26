Just over 1,500 Covid patients in hospital

In the week to 25 May on average 109 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 15% on the week. The number of hospitalisations has been falling for four weeks now.

On Monday 90 patients were hospitalised. 84 were discharged.

1,547 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 12% on the week. 531 (-11) are in intensive care. 322 (-7) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 22 May on average 19 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week. 24,873 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 May, 2,401 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 14% on the week, but the rise is being connected to the comparison with the week with the Ascension holiday when fewer people got tested.

On average 49,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 22 May. The figure is up 18% on the week. 5.4% of tests came back positive.

By 24 May 4,379,009 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 47.5% of adults. 1,716,498 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.87. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 87 others and the epidemic is shrinking.