Night Jet links Brussels and Vienna once again
Three times a week you can now catch the Night Jet, a rail service connecting Brussels and the Austrian capital Vienna. The Night Jet was discontinued shortly after it was introduced due to the pandemic, but is now back on track. Passengers are enthusiastic.
For the time being this is the only night train operating out of Belgium, but as travel becomes more everyday after the difficulties with corona other destinations too could soon be on the cards.