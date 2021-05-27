Belgian Rail starts experiment with reservation system for coast-bound trains

The initiative was set up in the aftermath of crowded trains to the coast earlier this spring. A couple of months ago, many people seized the opportunity to take the train to the coast when we had a spell of excellent weather, but the big influx of day-trippers caused chaos in the trains and in cities like Ostend or Blankenberge in times of corona.

There were calls for a reservation system and the NMBS will conduct an experiment. It will apply to 20 extra trains (10 to the coast in the morning and 10 back in the evening) in the weekend of 5 and 6 June. The trains will start in the stations of Antwerpen-Centraal, Brussels South, Gent Sint-Pieters and Liège-Guillemins and will have no other stop than the coast.