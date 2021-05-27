Home News
(Facebook)

Bizarre incident with "tyre thrower" on E34 motorway

The E34 motorway in Stekene (East Flanders) was the scene of a bizarre incident when a man could be seen standing on the roof of a lorry. The truck driver began to slow down when he saw something strange was happening: at one stage the intruder threw a tyre from the roof onto the second lane of the motorway. When police arrived at the scene, the man had vanished. No complaint was launched. 

Michaël Torfs

The footage was taken around 6 o'clock this morning by a motorist driving behind the lorry. Raoul De Schuyter next posted the video on Facebook saying "I have seen a lot on the road already, but this was something I could hardly believe (...) A truck driver tries to get rid of a tyre-throwing intruder on the E34 for Antwerp-bound traffic."  

Watch the video here: 

