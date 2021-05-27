Covid-19: reproduction figure stands at 0.85 as figures continue to fall
The number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals continues to go down, dipping below 1,500 now. The number of seriously ill people receiving intensive care is also falling. In fact, the mark of 500 which had been put forward as a condition to allow further relaxations in June, is coming nearer with just 508 IC beds being taken by Covid patients at present.
- Between 20 and 26 May, 105 people nursing Covid-19 had to be taken to hospital each day. This figure is 18 percent down on the week, and it has been going down for four weeks now.
- On Tuesday, hospitals had 108 new patients, but at the same time 201 were discharged. This brings the total number of patients in Belgian hospitals to less than 1,500, (1,462 to be precise).
- The mark of 500 IC patients is coming closer each day. There are still 508 Covid patients left in intensive care (-23); 318 (-3) are on ventilators. Last week saw 18 fatalities on average each day.
- The number of new cases remains stuck around 2,400 each day; about 50,000 Covid tests are being taken each day on average. The reproduction figure stands at 0.85. This means that 100 corona patients are passing on the disease to 85 others and that the epidemic is shrinking.
- Over 4,440,000 individuals have been vaccinated so far (or have received at least one jab). This equals over 48 percent of the adult population, but the aim to have offered every adult the chance to get a vaccine by 11 July will be difficult to reach after the Johnson & Johnson setback.