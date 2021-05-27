New search operation in national park 'Hoge Kempen' to find soldier on the run Jürgen Conings

The unit for missing persons is also helping out and sharing its expertise, but spokeswoman Wenke Roggen of the federal judicial authorities said that this does not imply that they assume Jürgen Conings is dead: "We have no indications that he would have died. We assume he is still alive."



Some 400 members of the police and armed forces are taking part in today's operation. It is not clear whether investigators have received new tips, or whether they are trying to rule out older options.

The 'Hoge Kempen' is Belgium's oldest national park and covers over 120 square kilometres at present. Detectives earlier said they don't rule out any option: Jürgen Conings may have received help from others, or he may be hiding in a completely different place. It's also possible that he is no longer alive after committing suicide.