Belgium's Prince Joachim fetches Harvard degree

The graduation ceremony was attended by his parents Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz and his grandparents from his mother's side, the retired King Albert and Queen Paola. "The prince has invested a lot of effort in these demanding studies, just like the other 93 students in his course", a spokesman for Astrid and Lorenz told the Belgian press agency Belga.

"The students were triggered by the tutors to react and to exchange their points of view and experiences. It was a real exchange of knowledge", the prince said.

Joachim was active in a number of university groups such as "Europe", Africa Business Club", "Private Equity and Venture Capital", the rugby club and the American football club.