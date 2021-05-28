"Mysterious big bang" in the west of Brussels caused by fighter jets

The bang caused a small scare in parts of Anderlecht, Jette, Ganshoren and Sint-Jans-Molenbeek but also in Flemish municipalities like Affligem, Dilbeek, Roosdaal, Wemmel, Asse and Merchtem.

Members of the public expressed their concern on social media. There were talks of a gas explosion but fire services had not received any reports in that way. Eventually it turned out that two F-16 fighters jets of the army had broken the sound barrier. They were asked to intervene when the Belgian air traffic controller Skeyes had lost contact with a passenger plane.

The plane had entered our air space without communicating with Skeyes, the army underlines. The contact was soon re-established, but by that time the jets were already on their way to intercept the plane, "a standard procedure", experts say.