"Mysterious big bang" in the west of Brussels caused by fighter jets
Around 10:30 this morning, a loud bang could be heard in the west of the Brussels Region and in parts of Flanders just west of Brussels. It was loud enough to make windows and doors shake. At first, nobody knew what could have happened, but it later turned out that two F-16 fighter jets of the army were responsible.
The bang caused a small scare in parts of Anderlecht, Jette, Ganshoren and Sint-Jans-Molenbeek but also in Flemish municipalities like Affligem, Dilbeek, Roosdaal, Wemmel, Asse and Merchtem.
Members of the public expressed their concern on social media. There were talks of a gas explosion but fire services had not received any reports in that way. Eventually it turned out that two F-16 fighters jets of the army had broken the sound barrier. They were asked to intervene when the Belgian air traffic controller Skeyes had lost contact with a passenger plane.
The plane had entered our air space without communicating with Skeyes, the army underlines. The contact was soon re-established, but by that time the jets were already on their way to intercept the plane, "a standard procedure", experts say.