All corona parameters improve, new patients in hospital getting younger a lot

As we reported yesterday afternoon, the number of Intensive care patients has fallen below 500 to reach 491. The health institute Sciensano told its Friday news briefing that if figures continue to fall like this, we should reach the mark of 400 IC patients at the end of next week.

A majority of IC patients (313) are on ventilators. The daily number of fatalities has dropped to 17 per day now.

Between 18 and 24 May, 2,049 new cases were reported each day while almost 48,000 Covid tests were being carried out on a daily basis. The reproduction number (R-value) has dropped to 0.84 as all parameters continue to improve.

So far, 48.6 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated (or has at least received one dose of a corona vaccine).