Grimbergen monks brewing beer again and launching 3 new types: "You should see my big smile"
The monks living in Grimbergen abbey near Brussels are brewing beer again after 223 years. They will also create three new types of their abbey beer.
"It's a pity you can't see my face, because without my mouth mask you would have seen a big smile", abbey provisor Karel Stautemans told the VRT. "In English they say 'amazing', 'great'! This is a historic moment for the abbey community and for the town of Grimbergen."
New brewing infrastructure has been installed and three new types of the Grimbergen abbey beer will be launched. Behind the investment are the beer giants Carlsberg and Alken-Maes. The latter will continue to manufacture the existing Grimbergen beers, including the renowned Grimbergen blond. The monks will use the extra cash to maintain their buildings.
Watch the video here: